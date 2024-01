Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Tom Brady broke his silence on Bill Belichick’s departure from the New England Patriots on Thursday with an emotional social media post praising him as a leader and "the best coach in the history of the NFL."

Brady said he was "grateful" to have played under Belichick for 20 years. The two won six Super Bowl championships together and forever changed the trajectory of the NFL.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"He was a great leader for the organization, and for all of the players who played for him," Brady wrote on Instagram along with a picture of the two smiling together. "We accomplished some amazing things over a long period of time, many of which will be hard to replicate. He worked every day to help us achieve the ultimate goal, in the ultimate team sport.

"And, although we were successful, some of the greatest lessons I learned were in the moments where we faced the most challenging adversities. He set the tone for the organization to never falter in the face of adversity, and to do what we could do, and what was in our control, which was to go out and DO OUR JOB.

BILL BELICHICK'S NEXT LANDING SPOT SPECULATED AS PATRIOTS RUN COMES TO AN END

"I could never have been the player I was without you Coach Belichick. I am forever grateful. And I wish you the best of luck in whatever you choose next."

The Patriots selected Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 draft out of Michigan. He was thrust into the starting role during the 2001 season because of Drew Bledsoe’s injury in Week 2. The rest is history.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brady retired from the NFL last year after three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And by all indications, Belichick will continue coaching somewhere else.