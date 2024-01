Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

It only took a few minutes for Bill Belichick’s name to be floating in head coaching rumors with other teams as reports trickled out about his impending departure from the New England Patriots.

Belichick’s dynasty in Foxborough will reportedly come to an end after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl championships. However, his next steps appear to be wide open, and retirement does not appear to be an option on the table as of now.

There has been at least one team that has been interested in landing Belichick "for weeks," according to The Athletic – the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons fired Arthur Smith after the team’s Week 18 loss to the New Orleans Saints and are embarking on a head coaching journey once more.

ESPN noted that Falcons team owner Arthur Blank had gone after whales in the past, including Joe Gibbs and Bill Parcells, and failed to land either. Now that Belichick will be free to do as he pleases, the Falcons may be able to court a legendary coach after all. That is if Belichick wants to rear a young offense with Desmond Ridder at quarterback, Bijan Robinson at running back, a wide receiving corps of Drake London and Mack Hollins along with Kyle Pitts at tight end.

The Falcons have been 7-10 in each of the last three seasons.

The Washington Commanders have also been mentioned, at least during the season, as being interested in luring Belichick as well. ESPN reported that Washington would be "discussed" as a likely landing spot along with the Falcons.

The Los Angeles Chargers have also popped up in the rumor mill as well.

Wherever Belichick lands, the team could have Belichick as he breaks the all-time wins record. He is 302-165 between his time with New England and the Cleveland Browns. He is chasing Don Shula’s mark of 328 wins.