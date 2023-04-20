Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tom Brady
Published

Tom Brady asked about unretiring and playing for Miami Dolphins, provides interesting answer

Brady retired in February after 23 NFL seasons

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady called it a career for the second time in February after 23 years and with seven Super Bowl trophies to his name. 

Despite his reiterated commitment to retirement, there will always be those who test Brady's desire to remain away from the football field. 

Tom Brady hyped up

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady screams in celebration after rushing for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 1, 2023. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

On Thursday, while speaking at a global technology conference in Miami, Brady was asked about the possibility of coming out of retirement to play for the Miami Dolphins, a team Brady has been linked to in the past. 

STEELERS BRING BACK GIANT HEINZ BOTTLES JUST ONE YEAR AFTER STADIUM NAME CHANGE

"You’re spending a lot of time in Miami. Now you call it home," a host at the conference asked Brady. "By chance, is there any chance that you’re coming out of retirement and playing for the Fins?"

"I will say, now that I’m not affiliated with any team anymore, and even though I have strong ties with a couple teams, I do have some friends on the Dolphins that I really like," Brady responded. 

"So, I wouldn’t say I necessarily root for them all the time, but I root for my friends to do well, and several of them play for Miami."


When Brady announced his second retirement after the 2022 NFL season, he certainly appeared done playing the game of football. 

In March, Brady said he was looking forward to attending the sporting events of his children, as opposed to the other way around.  

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tom Brady attends UFC 285

Brady attends the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 4, 2023. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

"There is nothing I love more than football, but I have young children, and they watched enough of their dad’s games, and it's time for me to watch their games," he said. 

The Dolphins have committed to Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback of the future in March, exercising his fifth-year option.

Despite suffering two documented concussions during the 2022 season, Tagovailoa stated his desire to continue playing football on Wednesday, though the fifth overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft said he had considered retirement. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tua Tagovailoa takes the field

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins takes the field prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Dec. 25, 2022. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

"I considered it [walking away from football] for a time, having sat down with my family, having sat down with my wife and having those kind of conversations," Tagovailoa told reporters. "But, really, it would be hard for me to walk away from this game with how old I am, with my son. I always dreamed of playing as long as I could to where my son knew exactly what he was watching his dad do. 

"It’s my health. It’s my body. And I feel like this is what's best for me and my family. I love the game of football. If I didn’t, I would have quit a long time [ago]."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.