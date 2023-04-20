Tom Brady asked about unretiring and playing for Miami Dolphins, provides interesting answer

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady called it a career for the second time in February after 23 years and with seven Super Bowl trophies to his name.

Despite his reiterated commitment to retirement, there will always be those who test Brady's desire to remain away from the football field.

On Thursday, while speaking at a global technology conference in Miami, Brady was asked about the possibility of coming out of retirement to play for the Miami Dolphins, a team Brady has been linked to in the past.

"You’re spending a lot of time in Miami. Now you call it home," a host at the conference asked Brady. "By chance, is there any chance that you’re coming out of retirement and playing for the Fins?"

"I will say, now that I’m not affiliated with any team anymore, and even though I have strong ties with a couple teams, I do have some friends on the Dolphins that I really like," Brady responded.

"So, I wouldn’t say I necessarily root for them all the time, but I root for my friends to do well, and several of them play for Miami."



When Brady announced his second retirement after the 2022 NFL season , he certainly appeared done playing the game of football.

In March, Brady said he was looking forward to attending the sporting events of his children, as opposed to the other way around.

"There is nothing I love more than football, but I have young children, and they watched enough of their dad’s games, and it's time for me to watch their games," he said.

The Dolphins have committed to Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback of the future in March, exercising his fifth-year option.

Despite suffering two documented concussions during the 2022 season, Tagovailoa stated his desire to continue playing football on Wednesday, though the fifth overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft said he had considered retirement.

"I considered it [walking away from football] for a time, having sat down with my family, having sat down with my wife and having those kind of conversations," Tagovailoa told reporters. "But, really, it would be hard for me to walk away from this game with how old I am, with my son. I always dreamed of playing as long as I could to where my son knew exactly what he was watching his dad do.

"It’s my health. It’s my body. And I feel like this is what's best for me and my family. I love the game of football. If I didn’t, I would have quit a long time [ago]."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.