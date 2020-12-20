Tom Brady's touchdown pass to Antonio Brown completes Buccaneers' comeback victory vs. Falcons

It doesn’t matter which team Tom Brady is on, he continues to haunt the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons had a 24-7 lead with 7:34 left in the third quarter when Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers put the pedal to the metal and launched a comeback.

Brady threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Godwin to cut the deficit to 10 points and then Leonard Fournette scored from the goal line, cutting the Falcons’ lead to 3 points.

Ryan Succop nailed a 27-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to tie the game, but Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo converted a 52-yard field goal and put Atlanta up three points.

When he needed him the most, Brady found Antonio Brown with 6:19 left in the game. Brady and Brown connected on a 46-yard touchdown pass to give Tampa Bay the 31-27 lead. It was Brown’s first touchdown since joining the Buccaneers earlier in the year.

The Buccaneers held the Falcons off and won the game.

Brady finished 31-for-45 with 390 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Fournette, who was a healthy scratch last week, had two touchdowns in the game.

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White was a monster on defense. He recorded three sacks and 12 total tackles.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had 356 passing yards and three touchdown passes.

The team was outscored 31-10 in the second half.

Tampa Bay moves to 9-5 with the win and Atlanta falls to 4-10.