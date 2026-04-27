TNA wrestling star Xia Brookside gets baptized: 'A new chapter'

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Xia Brookside certainly has made an impact on Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) over the last few weeks.

As Brookside climbs the ladder to get back into the TNA Knockouts World Championship, she appeared to make an enemy along the way. Brookside helped Arianna Grace retain the title over Lei Ying Lee at Rebellion when she put Grace’s foot on the rope to break up the pin attempt.

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Brookside was far from finished with Lee. Last week, Lee wanted answers from Brookside. The English wrestler gave Lee a hug in the middle of the ring, but assaulted her. Their feud is heating up.

Outside of the ring, Brookside revealed on Sunday she was starting "a new chapter." She posted a video of herself getting baptized.

"Something I’ve been considering for a very long time, after getting consistent in going to church weekly, reading daily and the incredible support from my man, it felt like the easiest decision I’ve ever made," she wrote on X. "Thank you to everyone that came to support me."

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Brookside, whose real name is Xia-Louise Brooks, is the daughter of retired pro wrestling star Robbie Brookside. He currently works as a trainer and producer for WWE NXT.

She started her pro wrestling career in the United Kingdom and worked her way through the independent scene, eventually joining WWE in 2018. She was featured in WWE NXT UK before she joined Stardom in Japan and eventually TNA.

She’s held championships in International Pro Wrestling United Kingdom and Rise Wrestling during her career. She was also ranked No. 91 on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s list of top women’s wrestlers in 2019.

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Brookside is back to making an impact on TNA again and is sure to be in line for the knockouts title down the line.