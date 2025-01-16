WWE, TNA Wrestling announce multi-year partnership

WWE and TNA Wrestling on Thursday announced a joint multi-year partnership which would open the door for talent to perform for either company.

Talent from WWE’s NXT may appear on TNA’s "IMPACT" and vice versa. Superstar wrestlers could also appear on select WWE premium live events and TNA pay-per-views in the future. The phenomenon had already occurred at several points in 2024.

"This historic relationship demonstrates that collaboration and competition do not have to be mutually exclusive," TNA Wrestling and Anthem Sports & Entertainment senior vice president Ariel Shnerer said in a news release. "Our partnership allows the TNA Wrestling brand and its incredible athletes to reach a significantly wider audience, while giving WWE and NXT stars an opportunity to cross the line and gain valuable experience, as they join forces with one of the most talented rosters in professional wrestling today.

"The response to our collaboration over the past year has been tremendous and both companies have benefited, but the fans have reaped the greatest rewards from this talent crossover and working relationship."

Shawn Michaels, WWE’s senior vice president of talent development creative, added, "We look forward to growing and evolving our partnership with TNA Wrestling and its outstanding group of athletes by creating new opportunities to further the development of our talent and to elevate the viewer experience at home."

TNA and WWE NXT wrestlers have already performed on each other’s shows.

Last year, Jordynne Grace kicked off 2024 with an appearance in the women’s Royal Rumble. She went on to compete against Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at Battleground.

Joe Hendry’s popularity rose during the spring and summer months of 2024. He nearly defeated Ethan Page at No Mercy for the NXT Championship.

Former TNA stars have also appeared in WWE over the last few years.

Cody Rhodes, A.J. Styles, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, CM Punk, Xavier Woods, Penta, Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Chelsea Green, Zelina Vega are among those who have competed for the TNA brand in the past.

