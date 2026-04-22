Pro wrestling stars Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley talk possibility of WWE using TNA’s gimmick matches

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Total Nonstop Action (TNA) brought pro wrestling fans a bevy of unique and interesting gimmick matches over the years.

Two that come to mind were the Ultimate X and King of the Mountain matches.

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The Ultimate X match would have high-wire ropes above the ring with pillars on the sides. In order for a wrestler to win the match, they would have to climb the pillar, make their way across the rope and grab the prize that hung in the middle. The match would often feature the X-Division’s highflyers and provided some heart-stopping moments.

The King of the Mountain match was essentially a reverse ladder match that included a penalty box for those who were pinned – which is also featured in the Iron Survivor Challenge that takes place during WWE NXT events. Each wrestler begins as ineligible to win and the only way to be eligible is to score a pinfall or a submission.

The only way to win the match is to hang the title belt on the top, retrieving it from the official to do so. Jeff Jarrett won the match three times in TNA. The men’s match hasn’t been seen since 2016. A women’s match took place in 2022 for the Knockouts World Championship.

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WWE’s partnership with TNA could provide that opportunity for WWE to incorporate the match types into their own plans. Fox News Digital asked former TNA stars – current WWE wrestlers – Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley if they would like to see that happen one day.

"I guess the door is open with WWE and TNA working together," Sabin said. "So, I guess it’s always possible."

Shelley said a King of the Mountain match could be a "good idea."

"Man, I’ve never thought about King of the Mountain," he said. "I think that’s a good idea. I love King of the Mountain."

Sabin added, however, he wouldn’t want to be a part of anymore Ultimate X matches.

"Myself, I would like to take my name of the hat for Ultimate X matches because I lost count of how many I’ve done – north of 20. So, I’ve done plenty of those," he told Fox News Digital. "Had my fill of those matches."

WWE has already produced some interesting matches of their own in recent years, including the aforementioned Iron Survivor Challenge and the Underground Match, which is its own take on the BloodSport style matches.

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It’s unclear if WWE would ever use TNA’s gimmick matches, but, like Sabin said, the door is open give the partnership between both companies.