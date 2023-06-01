Titans' Will Levis reveals disgusting fantasy football punishment for last-place finisher in his league

No one ever wants to finish last in their fantasy football league, and it isn't because of sheer embarrassment. Many leagues have punishments for the worst team of the year.

Just ask Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis what he and his friends have been doing the last 12 years.

Punishment for the last-place finisher in the league keeps things interesting throughout the year, encouraging teams that don't have playoff hopes to try for wins at the end of the season to make sure they're off the hook.

Levis revealed to NBC Sports' fantasy football guru Matthew Berry what this past year's fantasy punishment was for the guy who finished dead last.

"We try to make the loser do something every year. We don’t always get them to do it, but it’s always a fun time," Levis said.

"The last one was we had to make him eat a whole pack, a dozen uncooked hot dogs. Go on Instagram Live and eat them in front of everybody. We felt like that was a good one, but he didn’t man up and do it."

Let's be honest. That's a stomach ache waiting to happen.

But many who take fantasy football seriously would suggest a player be expelled from the league for not following through.

Now that he's in the NFL, fantasy football is definitely going to be different. First, he will have better knowledge about at least the Titans compared to the rest of his opponents.

But if he were to finish last and be expected to serve his punishment, the video could go viral

Levis said he's never finished last, and he's hoping to keep that streak alive.