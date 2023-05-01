Titans' Will Levis gets support from NFL wife Allison Rochell after draft slip

Allison Rochell took a break from making hilarious videos with her NFL husband Isaac Rochell to call out those who were poking fun at Will Levis for falling out of the first round of the draft.

Levis was rumored to be one of the top picks of the draft, but the quarterback went through the entire night Thursday without hearing his name called. He would not be selected until the Tennessee Titans were on the clock with the No. 33 overall pick.

Rochell came to his defense in a video as she prepared herself to go to Stagecoach. Isaac Rochell, who played on the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 in the seventh round.

"He ended up not getting drafted in the first round, but you guys, the comments have me absolutely sick," Rochell says in the video. "The comments definitely showed me how little people understand the NFL. The moment of him going to the draft itself and not getting drafted, instead of people coming at it with sympathy and empathy, they end up attacking him.

CARDINALS' FIFTH-ROUND DRAFT PICK CLAYTON TUNE THINKS HE'S THE BEST QB IN 2023 DRAFT CLASS

"Do you know how stupid it sounds to get invited to the NFL Draft and say no because there might be a chance you might not get drafted in the first round? — That’s stupid."

She added that the moment should be celebrated regardless because Levis was selected, period.

Rochell has more than 2.4 million followers on TikTok as she chronicles her and her husband’s life inside and outside the NFL world.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said he talked with Ryan Tannehill to let him know the team was taking a quarterback. He said Tannehill is set to be the starting quarterback entering camp with Malik Willis as the No. 2 and Levis as the projected No. 3.