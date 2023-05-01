Expand / Collapse search
Titans' Will Levis gets support from NFL wife Allison Rochell after draft slip

Levis fell to the second round of the draft

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Allison Rochell took a break from making hilarious videos with her NFL husband Isaac Rochell to call out those who were poking fun at Will Levis for falling out of the first round of the draft.

Levis was rumored to be one of the top picks of the draft, but the quarterback went through the entire night Thursday without hearing his name called. He would not be selected until the Tennessee Titans were on the clock with the No. 33 overall pick.

Will Levis on stage

Will Levis during Round One of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday April 27, 2023 at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. (Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Rochell came to his defense in a video as she prepared herself to go to Stagecoach. Isaac Rochell, who played on the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 in the seventh round.

"He ended up not getting drafted in the first round, but you guys, the comments have me absolutely sick," Rochell says in the video. "The comments definitely showed me how little people understand the NFL. The moment of him going to the draft itself and not getting drafted, instead of people coming at it with sympathy and empathy, they end up attacking him.

Will Levis in the green room

Will Levis waits to be drafted in the green room backstage during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

"Do you know how stupid it sounds to get invited to the NFL Draft and say no because there might be a chance you might not get drafted in the first round? — That’s stupid."

She added that the moment should be celebrated regardless because Levis was selected, period.

Rochell has more than 2.4 million followers on TikTok as she chronicles her and her husband’s life inside and outside the NFL world.

Isaac Rochell on defense

Defensive end Isaac Rochell, #95 of the Las Vegas Raiders, rushes the quarterback during the second half of a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Jan. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said he talked with Ryan Tannehill to let him know the team was taking a quarterback. He said Tannehill is set to be the starting quarterback entering camp with Malik Willis as the No. 2 and Levis as the projected No. 3.

