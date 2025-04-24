Titans select Cam Ward with 1st pick in 2025 NFL Draft

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The obvious is now official – Cam Ward is a Tennessee Titan.

The Titans owned the first overall pick of the NFL Draft, and after apparently fielding calls for it throughout the offseason, they decided to stick with it and take the player who has separated himself from the pack over this process.

Earlier in the offseason, Ward was more so the 1A to Shedeur Sanders’ 1B, but the Sanders love fell quite drastically, while Ward put himself above just about everyone else.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

This sure seems like the end of Will Levis’ tenure in Tennessee – Levis, like Sanders, was actually once favored to be the second quarterback taken in 2023, but a rapid fall saw him go in the second round that year, prompting awkwardness as he attended the draft expecting to be a night-one selection.

With Levis’ struggles and the first pick falling into their lap after a 3-14 campaign, it is now Ward’s time to shine in Nashville.

Ward seemed excited about the opportunity while speaking to the media on Wednesday.

"I got a chance to learn more about (the Titans) personally over the last couple of months, and I am excited to hopefully hear my name called first, to go to a good organization like that," Ward said. "They have a great owner, a great GM, great assistant GM, great president. The team there, they have a pretty elite team, in my opinion – they don't get enough credit on paper for what they really are. So, if I am there, I know it will turn out good."

GET FULL 2025 NFL DRAFT COVERAGE WITH REAL-TIME PICKS, EXPERT ANALYSIS AND CAN'T-MISS MOMENTS

"I think the quarterback there is going to be surrounded by some good weapons," he added, "and I just hope I'm that guy."

Earlier this month, Ward dropped a rather obvious hint that he knew he'd be going to the Titans by listing Titans running backs Tyjae Spears and Tony Pollard, as well as wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Treylon Burks, some of the best in the league at their respective positions.

Ward set the record for the most touchdowns thrown in Division I history with 158, beating Case Keenum by three.

Last season with Miami, Ward, who got the Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff conversation until losing to Syracuse to end the season, threw for an FBS-leading 39 touchdowns last year and a career-high 4,313 yards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting and spent his first two seasons at Washington State.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.