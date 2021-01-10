Ravens edge Titans in AFC wild card playoffs

The Baltimore Ravens moved onto the divisional round of the AFC playoffs with a 20-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

It was the Ravens’ first playoff victory since the 2014 season. It was also Lamar Jackson's first playoff win of his career.

"We finished finally," Jackson said. "We finally finished."

The Titans came out strong with 10 unanswered points in the first half of the game. It looked as if they would repeat last year’s playoff matchup but Jackson was able to turn things around when he scored a 48-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-9 to tie it up after Justin Tucker’s 33-yard field goal.

A long drive by the Ravens to start the second half would put them on the board again with a 4-yard touchdown by J.K. Dobbins.

The Titans defense did little to stop the Ravens. Stephen Gostkowski's 25-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter would break Baltimore's 17 unanswered points but Tucker would miss and then score another field goal to finish the game at 20-13.

Jackson’s duality was on full display during Sunday’s contest. He ran 16 times for 136 yards, nearly matching last season’s playoff appearance where he ran for 146 yards. Jackson joined Colin Kaepernick as the only quarterbacks to rush for 100 or more yards in multiple postseason games.

The 2019 league MVP also completed 17 of 24 passes for 179 yards.

In contrast, the Ravens limited the league’s leading rusher Derrick Henry to just 40 yards on 18 carries, perhaps a key factor in Baltimore's victory.

When asked about it after the game, Jackson had nothing but praise for his opponent.

"It was about us winning the game. It's not about me and Derrick Henry. We play two different positions. He’s a great running back. He’s one of the best running backs ever. It's about Ravens vs. Titans."

The Titans lost their first home playoff game in 12 years as the Ravens will go on to either play the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.