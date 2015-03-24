Expand / Collapse search
September 19, 2015

Titans QB Jake Locker hurts his right hand, questionable to return against Browns

By | Associated Press
    Tennessee Titans quarterback Jake Locker (10) is hit by Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) as Locker scores a touchdown on an 11-yard run in the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 5, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) (The Associated Press)

    Tennessee Titans cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (24) celebrates with teammates after he broke up a pass against the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 5, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) (The Associated Press)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Titans quarterback Jake Locker has hurt his right hand in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns, and he is questionable to return.

Locker went to the locker room with a team doctor after being hit high on a blitz by Browns cornerback Buster Skrine. Charlie Whitehurst replaced him and threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Kendall Wright for a 21-3 lead.

The Titans quarterback missed last week's 41-14 loss at Indianapolis with an injured wrist on his right, throwing arm. That was his 15th game missed because of injury.

Locker was 8 of 11 for 79 yards and a TD, and he also had 34 yards rushing and a touchdown on which he was hit high by Browns linebacker Chris Kirskey in the end zone.

