Titans QB Jake Locker hurts his right hand, questionable to return against Browns

Titans quarterback Jake Locker has hurt his right hand in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns, and he is questionable to return.

Locker went to the locker room with a team doctor after being hit high on a blitz by Browns cornerback Buster Skrine. Charlie Whitehurst replaced him and threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Kendall Wright for a 21-3 lead.

The Titans quarterback missed last week's 41-14 loss at Indianapolis with an injured wrist on his right, throwing arm. That was his 15th game missed because of injury.

Locker was 8 of 11 for 79 yards and a TD, and he also had 34 yards rushing and a touchdown on which he was hit high by Browns linebacker Chris Kirskey in the end zone.

