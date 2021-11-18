Titans optimistic Derrick Henry can return in January

The Tennessee Titans have Super Bowl dreams, and if they’re able to make it to the big game, they may have their star rusher back in the fold to help them compete.

In fact, running back Derrick Henry may even be able to return before then, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"There is optimism that [Derrick Henry] will be back early January," Russini said on Get Up. "That is perfect timing for this team for playoffs to begin."

Henry is rehabbing something known as a Jones fracture, which is actually a fracture to the pinky toe side of the foot. It was expected to keep him out for the entire season. It still might. But clearly, the Titans are holding out hope.

Still, his absence has hardly slowed them down. They’ve won six in a row and stand at 8-2 overall entering Sunday’s game against the troubled Houston Texans.

But a Titans team with Henry is better than one without him, and it’s not even close.

"The organization will surely weigh Henry’s long-term health into a return equation, but it appears the sixth-year vet’s rehab is going well," wrote Sam Robinson of Pro Football Rumors, noting that the Titans haven’t earned a first-round playoff bye since 2008.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If they can do so this season, they may just have Henry back for their first playoff game. And with Henry back in the backfield, the Super Bowl would undoubtedly seem more within reach than it already is.