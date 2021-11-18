Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Titans
Published

Titans optimistic Derrick Henry can return in January

The Tennessee Titans have Super Bowl dreams, and if they’re able to make it to the big game, they may have their star rusher back in the fold to help them

By Kurt Altman , Sam Amico | OutKick
The Tennessee Titans have Super Bowl dreams, and if they’re able to make it to the big game, they may have their star rusher back in the fold to help them compete.

In fact, running back Derrick Henry may even be able to return before then, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs 76 yards for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs 76 yards for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

"There is optimism that [Derrick Henry] will be back early January," Russini said on Get Up. "That is perfect timing for this team for playoffs to begin."

Henry is rehabbing something known as a Jones fracture, which is actually a fracture to the pinky toe side of the foot. It was expected to keep him out for the entire season. It still might. But clearly, the Titans are holding out hope.

Still, his absence has hardly slowed them down. They’ve won six in a row and stand at 8-2 overall entering Sunday’s game against the troubled Houston Texans.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry leaves the field after the Titans beat the Buffalo Bills 34-31 in an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry leaves the field after the Titans beat the Buffalo Bills 34-31 in an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

But a Titans team with Henry is better than one without him, and it’s not even close.

"The organization will surely weigh Henry’s long-term health into a return equation, but it appears the sixth-year vet’s rehab is going well," wrote Sam Robinson of Pro Football Rumors, noting that the Titans haven’t earned a first-round playoff bye since 2008.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) dives for a touchdown past Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dakota Allen (53) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) dives for a touchdown past Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dakota Allen (53) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) ((AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack))

If they can do so this season, they may just have Henry back for their first playoff game. And with Henry back in the backfield, the Super Bowl would undoubtedly seem more within reach than it already is.

