Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee Titans

Titans' Caleb Farley breaks silence after dad dies in North Carolina home explosion

Farley's father, Robert, died in the North Carolina explosion

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 22 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley broke his silence on the North Carolina home explosion that killed his father and left another person injured.

Farley shared videos and pictures on his Instagram Stories of his father and those who were remembering him after the tragic incident in Mooresville.

"Daddy you a legend I love you 4L," he wrote in one of his stories.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mooresville home in rubble

Damage and debris from a house explosion in Mooresville, North Carolina, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Reed)

In another, he added, "You wasn’t suppose to go out like this pop."

Director of Fire Services and Emergency Management for Iredell Kent Greene said earlier Tuesday the explosion occurred overnight in Mooresville. Greene said one person who was seen exiting the home as emergency personnel arrived on the scene suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transferred to a hospital.

Family members told WSOC-TV the deceased victim was Farley's father, Robert. The injured victim wasn't immediately identified.

Farley was spotted on the scene Tuesday, speaking with officials, according to Queen City News. He reportedly has lived at the house for about a year.

Caleb Farley in Florida

Caleb Farley of the Tennessee Titans listens to instructions during the joint training camp with the  Buccaneers on Aug. 19, 2021, at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TITANS' WILL LEVIS 'PROUD' OF HOW LOVED ONES HANDLED SPOTLIGHT, REVEALS HOW HE STAYED 'SANE' DURING DRAFT FALL

Neighbors told the station they heard a "loud explosion" and smelled gas.

"A loud boom, about five minutes to midnight," a neighbor told Queen City News. "A gorgeous house, in all respects, I can’t believe it."

According to property records, the home was listed for about $2 million in 2022 and was only built in 2016. Greene said the home is a complete loss as are some vehicles.

Farley, 24, is originally from Maiden – located about 24.5 miles west of Mooresville, where the explosion occurred. Lake Norman sits in between both towns.

Caleb Farley's home explodes in Moorseville, NC

This photo provided by the Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management taken early Tuesday morning, Aug. 22, 2023, in Mooresville, North Carolina, shows the rubble of a home that collapsed. (Kent Greene/Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cornerback attended Virginia Tech before the Titans selected him in the first round of the 2021 draft.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.