Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee Titans

Explosion at home owned by Titans' Caleb Farley leaves father dead, another injured

The deceased victim was identified as Farley's father, Robert

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 22 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An apparent explosion at the North Carolina home of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley left one person dead and another injured, officials said Tuesday.

Director of Fire Services and Emergency Management for Iredell Kent Greene said the explosion occurred overnight in Mooresville. Greene said one person who was seen exiting the home as emergency personnel arrived on the scene suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transferred to a hospital.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Caleb Farley in 2021

Caleb Farley of the Titans warms up before the preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium on Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Family members told WSOC-TV the deceased victim was Farley's father, Robert. The injured victim wasn't immediately identified.

Farley was spotted on the scene Tuesday, speaking with officials, according to Queen City News. He reportedly has lived at the house for about a year.

Neighbors told the station they heard a "loud explosion" and smelled gas.

Caleb Farley's home explodes in Moorseville, NC

This photo provided by the Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management taken early Tuesday morning, Aug. 22, 2023, in Mooresville, N.C., shows the rubble of a home that collapsed.  (Kent Greene/Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management via AP)

BENGALS’ JOE BURROW ‘LOOKS GREAT’ PHYSICALLY WEEKS AFTER SUFFERING CALF INJURY

Caleb Farley's father was killed in an explosion

Iredell County Emergency Management said in a Tuesday news release that emergency officials responded to the home after a reported explosion and collapse and that one person was injured and another person was found dead in the debris.  (Kent Greene/Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management via AP)

"A loud boom, about five minutes to midnight," a neighbor told Queen City News. "A gorgeous house, in all respects, I can’t believe it."

According to property records, the home was listed for about $2 million in 2022 and was only built in 2016. Greene said the home is a complete loss as are some vehicles.

Farley, 24, is originally from Maiden – located about 24.5 miles west of Mooresville, where the explosion occurred. Lake Norman sits in between both towns.

Caleb Farley in 2022

Caleb Farley of the Tennessee Titans warms up before the Colts game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cornerback attended Virginia Tech before the Titans selected him in the first round of the 2021 draft.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.