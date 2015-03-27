Timid Braves slump to eighth straight loss

ST. LOUIS (Reuters) - Jaime Garcia pitched seven scoreless innings as the St. Louis Cardinals handed the Atlanta Braves an eighth straight loss with a 6-0 shutout on Wednesday.

Garcia struck out five batters for his second win of the year and got early run support as the Cardinals (14-7) won their fourth straight.

Slugger Albert Pujols had two hits and added an RBI in the first inning where St. Louis scored twice before tacking on three runs in the fifth to leave the 8-13 Braves in a deep hole.

Atlanta starter Kenshin Kawakami allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings, surrendering two scores on wild pitches as he fell to 0-4 on the season.

