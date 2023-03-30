Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota Timberwolves
Published

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert thinks officials make calls to help other teams: 'Just so obvious'

Phoenix outshot Minnesota at the free-throw line, 27-12

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert did not hold back Wednesday night following a 107-100 loss to the Phoenix Suns. 

In Kevin Durant’s home debut for the Suns, Phoenix outshot Minnesota at the free-throw line, 27-12. 

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert dunks against Suns center Deandre Ayton, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Phoenix.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert dunks against Suns center Deandre Ayton, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Following the game, Gobert was asked if the difference in the way the first half and the second half were called by the referees made it hard to defend, and the three-time Defensive Player of the Year unloaded. 

KNICKS' ALL-STAR JULIUS RANDLE LEAVES GAME WITH SPRAINED ANKLE AS NEW YORK READIES FOR PLAYOFFS

"It's not fair. It's really not fair," Gobert said, according to the Star Tribune. "Every night. I've been in this league for 10 years and I try to always give the benefit of the doubt, but it's hard for me to think they're not trying to help [the Suns] win tonight. It's hard for me to think they didn't try to help the Warriors win the other night or Sacramento Kings the other night. It's just so obvious. As a basketball player that's been in this league for so long, it's disrespectful."

In the first half, only 11 fouls were called while 29 were called in the second half. 

Suns forward Josh Okogie gets fouled as he goes up for a shot against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Phoenix. The Suns won 107-100.

Suns forward Josh Okogie gets fouled as he goes up for a shot against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Phoenix. The Suns won 107-100. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Suns guard Devin Booker, who finished the night with 29 points, shot 15 free throws, more than the entire Timberwolves team combined. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We understand that we're not the biggest of the markets and we're a team that – I think you want to see KD [Kevin Durant] in the playoffs, Steph [Curry] in the playoffs, you want to see LeBron [James] in the playoffs," Gobert continued. "[The] Timberwolves are not there yet. We got to keep putting our head down, keep playing through that and it's frustrating for sure, especially for me."

The loss dropped Minnesota to 39-38 and a full game back of the Golden State Warriors for the 6th spot in the Western Conference. 

For Phoenix, Durant’s return was a sigh of relief after the 13-time All-Star suffered a freak injury in warmups before a game against Oklahoma City on March 8. 

Kevin Durant, center, of the Suns during the Minnesota Timberwolves game on March 29, 2023, at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Kevin Durant, center, of the Suns during the Minnesota Timberwolves game on March 29, 2023, at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

After missing the last 10 games, Durant struggled from the field, going 5-18 on the night. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It was hard for me to get sleep today, it was hard for me to stop thinking about the game," Durant said. "Sometimes you can want it too bad and you come out, start rushing and being uncharacteristic."

"I'm glad I'm back, I'm glad I'm playing again and being one of the guys. Just building from here."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.