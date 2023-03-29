Kevin Durant fires back at Charles Barkley’s ‘very sensitive’ comment: ‘This ain’t gettin tiring chuck?’

The beef between Charles Barkley and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant continues.

Barkley, an NBA analyst for TNT, has been critical of Durant over the years – while acknowledging his greatness – questioning the path Durant took toward winning two championships with the Golden State Warriors.

Durant has clapped back on social media and through the press, saying he doesn’t require Barkley’s approval.

And now Durant is getting on Barkley for calling him "very sensitive."

"This ain’t gettin tiring chuck?" Durant posted to Twitter. "I’ll never respect the words that come out ya mouth fam just deal with it."

Durant was responding to a clip from a recent sit down between Barkley and "60 Minutes" on CBS, where Barkley was asked for his thoughts on the 13-time All-Star .

"He's very sensitive. Great player," Barkley said of Durant. "He's part of that generation who think he can't be criticized. He's never looked in the mirror and said, 'Man, was that a fair criticism?’"

CBS’ Jon Wertheim asked whether Barkley believes players from the current game are more sensitive to criticism than those Barkley played with.

"That would be (an) understatement," Barkley said.

Durant is expected to return to the court Wednesday night when the Suns face the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN.

He’s missed the last 10 games after spraining his ankle during warmups before a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 8.

On Tuesday, Suns head coach Monty Williams did not confirm Durant’s return, saying the organization would have "an official update when we have one."

"I always use the term checking the boxes," Williams' said of Durant's recovery, per ESPN. "You have to get the pain and swelling out and all of that and then you progress onto the floor with shots. And I've seen him go from cardio to shooting to be able to get up and down a little bit and get himself prepared to go to the next level."

