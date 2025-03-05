Tim Tebow teases 1st baby's gender with black-and-white photos before making big announcement

The Tebows know how to keep things interesting.

Former college star and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh, announced earlier this year that they are expecting their first child; the couple wed in 2020.

With their baby due soon, it was time to find out the child's gender, but not before teasing themselves and their Instagram followers first.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The couple posted six photos, all in black-and-white, earlier this week on Instagram of their reveal to themselves in which they painted on a canvas blindfolded.

They then posted the video of their reactions earlier Wednesday, revealing their baby's gender to the world.

"Our greatest blessing. We’ve been praying for her long before we knew her, and we’re beyond grateful that God chose us to be her parents. We can’t wait to meet you, baby girl!" the couple wrote.

"To create a meaningful piece of art for the nursery, we decided to find out the gender through painting! We chose two Bible verses—one for a boy and one for a girl—to add to the canvas once it was complete. The verse we want to speak over our baby girl is Psalm 25:4-5: ‘Show me your ways, Lord, teach me your paths. Guide me in your truth and teach me, for you are God my Savior, and my hope is in you all day long.’ We pray that she always finds her identity in Christ and places her hope in His love and truth.

DUKE STAR COOPER FLAGG UNCERTAIN ABOUT FUTURE AS FANS CHANT 'ONE MORE YEAR' IN POSSIBLE FINAL HOME GAME

"Now, let’s get this nursery in order! Bring on the pink bows, ruffles, and all things sweet."

The husband and wife both accurately predicted girl, as well.

"We are just so excited and so over the moon to be having a baby together," Demi-Leigh told People Magazine in an interview published in January.

"I'm so grateful because I just couldn't imagine a better life partner to do life with first and foremost," she added. "To be able to raise a little tiny human being together. I'm so grateful that Tim is my husband... that we get to do parenting together."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Demi-Leigh said at the time she was 16 weeks pregnant, which brings us to a summer baby.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.