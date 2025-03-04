Duke star Cooper Flagg uncertain about future as fans chant 'one more year' in possible final home game

Duke phenom Cooper Flagg got a standing ovation from the Cameron Indoor faithful on Monday night in what may have been his final home game in a Blue Devil uniform.

Last month, Flagg admitted that he "want[ed]" to come back" to Durham next season – but being the projected No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft doesn't exactly make that likely.

The "Cameron Crazies" know that fact, so as he was taken out of the game in the final minutes, they hit him with chants of "one more year."

Flagg said he "for sure" heard the chants, but was murky about his future with the team.

"I mean, I'm living in the present right now, living in the moment, taking it day by day," he said. "I don't know what the future holds."

"I mean, this is the best place in college basketball for sure," Flagg added. "I've loved every single minute of being here. I've loved everybody I've met, everybody I've been around for this whole year. It's been an amazing year."

When the time came for him to check out with 3:34 left, he slapped hands with teammates Sion James and Isaiah Evans, then started untucking his jersey as he made his way to the Duke bench. He greeted coach Jon Scheyer with a high-five and a hug, then made his way down the bench embracing coaches, staffers and teammates as the crowd began asking for an unlikely second act next season.

"The talent speaks for itself. Love coaching his talent," Scheyer said. "But I love coaching the person. He’s all about the right stuff."

Duke closes out its regular season on Saturday with a trip to Chapel Hill to revisit their rivalry with the University of North Carolina. After that, they're off to the ACC championship before going to the big dance.

If it was his final game at Duke, he gave the fans a nice parting gift, dropping 28 points, grabbing eight rebounds, and dishing out seven assists in their 93-60 win over Wake Forest.

Flagg, 18, has put up 19.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game and is shooting 49.7% from the floor and 38.3% from three-point land.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

