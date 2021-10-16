Tim Tebow on Alabama: ‘You awoke a sleeping giant’

Alabama might have slipped to No. 5 in the AP Poll with the upset loss to No. 21 Texas A&M last Saturday, but that doesn’t mean Tim Tebow is jumping off the Crimson Tide’s bandwagon.

In fact, he’s all aboard even more than before. Tebow appeared on ESPN’s First Take on Friday and said he has no doubt that Alabama will rebound from the loss and will still be a factor late in the season.

"I don’t think it really changes much for college football," Tebow said. "I really don’t. I think it changes a lot for A&M. I think Alabama still, besides these guys [Georgia], I think Alabama’s still the best team if not the second-best team in college football behind Georgia."

Until the loss to A&M, Alabama went largely untested besides the 31-29 escape at No. 20 Florida, but the loss has heightened the importance of finishing the rest of the season unbeaten. The first victim will be Mississippi State, who host the Crimson Tide today at 7:00 on ESPN. Head coach Mike Leach and the Bulldogs are a hefty 17.5-point underdog, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

If Tebow’s words mean anything, bet the over, as he believes head coach Nick Saban will have his team ready to dominate.

"I believe you awoke a sleeping giant. I think you are going to have a ticked-off team," Tebow said. "To have them where they’re ranked is ridiculous. Let’s be honest, Alabama is still probably the best team in college football."