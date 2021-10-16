Expand / Collapse search
Alabama Crimson Tide
Published

Tim Tebow on Alabama: ‘You awoke a sleeping giant’

By Nick Geddes | OutKick
Alabama might have slipped to No. 5 in the AP Poll with the upset loss to No. 21 Texas A&M last Saturday, but that doesn’t mean Tim Tebow is jumping off the Crimson Tide’s bandwagon.

In fact, he’s all aboard even more than before. Tebow appeared on ESPN’s First Take on Friday and said he has no doubt that Alabama will rebound from the loss and will still be a factor late in the season.

Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs out of the pocket in the first half against the Texas A&amp;amp;M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas.

"I don’t think it really changes much for college football," Tebow said. "I really don’t. I think it changes a lot for A&M. I think Alabama still, besides these guys [Georgia], I think Alabama’s still the best team if not the second-best team in college football behind Georgia."

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo, Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown against the Miami during an NCAA college football game in Atlanta. No. 1 Alabama filled a need for playmaking speed with wide receiver Jameson Williams and defensive leadership with linebacker Henry To’oTo’o. Those offseason pickups have already paid dividends.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Until the loss to A&M, Alabama went largely untested besides the 31-29 escape at No. 20 Florida, but the loss has heightened the importance of finishing the rest of the season unbeaten. The first victim will be Mississippi State, who host the Crimson Tide today at 7:00 on ESPN. Head coach Mike Leach and the Bulldogs are a hefty 17.5-point underdog, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

If Tebow’s words mean anything, bet the over, as he believes head coach Nick Saban will have his team ready to dominate.

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates with tight end Jahleel Billingsley (19) after Billingsley's touchdown against Southern Miss during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

"I believe you awoke a sleeping giant. I think you are going to have a ticked-off team," Tebow said. "To have them where they’re ranked is ridiculous. Let’s be honest, Alabama is still probably the best team in college football."