Detroit Tigers
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reaches 3,000-hit milestone

Cabrera became the third player to get his 3,000th hit while with Detroit, joining Ty Cobb and Al Kaline

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera joined an elite club Saturday, becoming the 33rd major leaguer to reach 3,000 career hits and just the seventh player to accomplish the feat with 500 home runs. 

Cabrera, 39, reached the milestone after hitting a single to right field off Colorado Rockies righty Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a doubleheader Saturday. 

MIGUEL CABRERA FREE PASS WITH 2,999 HITS RILES TIGERS FANS

A packed Comerica Park chanted "Miggy, Miggy!" as Cabrera ran to first base with both arms raised. 

Rockies shortstop Jose Iglesias approached Cabrera to congratulate him and hand over the ball Cabrera hit for a souvenir.  

After a brief moment with his family behind home plate, Cabrera scored on a three-run homer by 22-year-old rookie Spencer Torkelson, who has taken over as the Tigers' regular first baseman with Cabrera in the role of designated hitter.

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera (24) hits a single for his 3,000th career hit during the first inning of a game between the Colorado Rockies and Tigers April 23, 2022, at Comerica Park in Detroit.  

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera (24) hits a single for his 3,000th career hit during the first inning of a game between the Colorado Rockies and Tigers April 23, 2022, at Comerica Park in Detroit.   (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A two-time AL MVP, Triple Crown winner and 11-time All-Star with four batting titles, Cabrera’s 3,000 hits help solidify his Hall of Fame credentials. 

The accomplishment was long awaited after Cabrera went 0 for 3 Thursday before being intentionally walked his final time up against the New York Yankees, drawing loud boos and chants from Detroit fans.

Inclement weather forced him to wait one more day. 

Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers celebrates after hitting a single, the 3000th hit of his career, during the first inning in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies at Comerica Park April 23, 2022, in Detroit. 

Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers celebrates after hitting a single, the 3000th hit of his career, during the first inning in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies at Comerica Park April 23, 2022, in Detroit.  (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Cabrera becomes the third player to get his 3,000th hit while with Detroit, joining Ty Cobb and Al Kaline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com