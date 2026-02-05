Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Detroit Tigers

Tigers, Framber Valdez agree to three-year deal: reports

Valdez will be added to a rotation that already includes Tarik Skubal

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Detroit Tigers reportedly added some firepower to its rotation on Wednesday night.

The Tigers and free-agent pitcher Framber Valdez agreed to a three-year deal worth $115 million, according to multiple reports. Valdez will join a rotation that already included two-time American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Framber Valdez walks off the field

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) walks on the field with catcher Yainer Diaz (21) before the game against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park on Sept. 20, 2025. (Troy Taormina/Imagn Images)

Valdez, a World Series champion with the Houston Astros in 2022, spent his entire career with the American League West team for the first eight years of his career. He appeared in 31 games during the 2025 season, recorded a 3.66 ERA and struck out 187 batters.

Since making his major league debut in 2018, he is 81-52 with a 3.36 ERA. He’s averaged more than 191 innings pitched over the last four seasons, joining San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb as the only two pitchers to throw at least 175 innings each of those years.

FRANK THOMAS RIPS WHITE SOX AFTER BEING OMITTED FROM BLACK HISTORY MONTH GRAPHIC

Framber Valdez goes up against the Braves

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park on Sept. 14, 2025. (Dale Zanine/Imagn Images)

He also has a no-hitter under his belt. He completed the feat against the Cleveland Guardians in 2023 and nearly did it against the Texas Rangers in 2024.

Valdez rejected a $22.025 million qualifying offer from the Astros in November. Houston will receive a compensatory pick after the fourth round of the upcoming MLB Draft.

Framber Valdez throws a pitch

Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez throws to an Athletics batter during the third inning of a baseball game Sept. 25, 2025, in West Sacramento, California. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall, File)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Tigers are expected to learn the result of Skubal’s arbitration hearing on Thursday. He filed for $32 million with Detroit countering $19 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue