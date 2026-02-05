Tigers, Framber Valdez agree to three-year deal: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Detroit Tigers reportedly added some firepower to its rotation on Wednesday night.

The Tigers and free-agent pitcher Framber Valdez agreed to a three-year deal worth $115 million, according to multiple reports. Valdez will join a rotation that already included two-time American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Valdez, a World Series champion with the Houston Astros in 2022, spent his entire career with the American League West team for the first eight years of his career. He appeared in 31 games during the 2025 season, recorded a 3.66 ERA and struck out 187 batters.

Since making his major league debut in 2018, he is 81-52 with a 3.36 ERA. He’s averaged more than 191 innings pitched over the last four seasons, joining San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb as the only two pitchers to throw at least 175 innings each of those years.

FRANK THOMAS RIPS WHITE SOX AFTER BEING OMITTED FROM BLACK HISTORY MONTH GRAPHIC

He also has a no-hitter under his belt. He completed the feat against the Cleveland Guardians in 2023 and nearly did it against the Texas Rangers in 2024.

Valdez rejected a $22.025 million qualifying offer from the Astros in November. Houston will receive a compensatory pick after the fourth round of the upcoming MLB Draft.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Tigers are expected to learn the result of Skubal’s arbitration hearing on Thursday. He filed for $32 million with Detroit countering $19 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.