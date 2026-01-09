Tigers, Tarik Skubal fail to reach deal, face record $13M salary gap as trade rumors swirl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Detroit Tigers and star pitcher Tarik Skubal did not come close to an agreement on a 2026 contract prior to the 8 p.m. ET deadline on Thursday, setting up an arbitration hearing.

Skubal, 29, sought a record $32 million in salary arbitration while the Tigers countered with $19 million. The $13 million difference is a record if the case ends up going to a hearing.

The two sides could settle at any time prior to the arbitration hearing, which is scheduled between Jan. 26 and Feb. 13. Players with more than three years of service time can use arbitration to negotiate their salaries for the upcoming season, and Skubal has more than five years.

However, the large gap between the two sides adds to speculation that the Tigers might trade the two-time reigning American League Cy Young winner. The Tigers only have Skubal under control for one more season and could trade him now and receive a massive return instead of letting him walk next offseason for nothing in free agency if they opt not to re-sign him.

The $13 million gap between the two sides now could foreshadow what potential contract negotiations look like between the best pitcher in baseball and the Tigers.

If Skubal wins the case, he would shatter the record for an arbitration-eligible pitcher and set the record for the highest paid arbitration-eligible player. David Price currently holds the record for pitchers with a $19.75 million agreement with the Tigers in 2015.

Juan Soto set the record for the highest paid arbitration-eligible player in 2024 when he agreed to a one-year, $31 million deal with the New York Yankees.

Last season, the Tigers and Skubal settled on a $10.15 million contract to avoid a hearing.

Skubal was dominant for the Tigers last season, going 13-6 with a 2.21 ERA in 31 starts in 195.1 innings pitched. The combination of his upper-90s fastball and devastating changeup led to the southpaw racking up 241 strikeouts.

In 2024, when Skubal won his first Cy Young Award, he went 18-4 with a 2.39 ERA in 192 innings pitched with 228 strikeouts.

