Tiger Woods almost taken out by Masters security guard, recovers to make birdie

It was a bizarre moment for Tiger Woods

in Augusta, Georgia on Friday, when a security guard slipped and rolled up on his ankle, nearly taking the golf superstar out of the 2019 Masters tournament.

Tiger had just hit a beautiful second shot from the rough, angling it through the trees and onto the 14th green, as a crowd of spectators surrounded him. After the shot, security tried to create a barrier between Tiger and the lively crowd, but wet conditions impacted one of the guard’s footing.

He fell, swiping the leg of a surprised Tiger who was trying to get a visual of where his shot went. The golf superstar grimaced and appeared to be limping afterwards. The other security guards and event staff could be seen giving the one in question a look of “what have you done?”

After the incident, Tiger stretched his leg to test how badly he was injured. He appeared to shake it off, to the relief of everyone involved, laughing it off with his caddy a few moments later.

He then went to the green and sank a 15-foot birdie, giving the security guard a second chance at life.

“Well, he made birdie, so I guess it all worked out,” the security guard told GOLF.com, shaking his head. “Man, I am really glad he made birdie.”

Tiger didn't put much emphasis on the slip either after sinking the 15-foot putt.

“Accidents happen and you move on,” Woods said after his round. "I've had galleries run over me - when you play in front of a lot of people, things happen. But it's all good."

After the round, Tiger wanted to talk about his missed putting opportunities, rather than the crazy incident. He missed chances within 10 feet on the 12th, 17th and 18th holes.

"I missed a few putts out there, but I'm not too bummed out about it, because I hit them on my lines," Woods said. "I can live with that. I can live with days when I'm hitting putts on my lines and they just don't go in. That's the way it goes.

With the incident behind him, he’s looking to win his first major in 11 years. He placed second in the PGA Championship last year.

Tiger finished the round with a 4-under 68, to give him 6-under for the championship, just a stroke behind leaders Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen, Jason Day, Adam Scott and Brooks Koepka.

Injuries have made the star look human in recent years, but many are hoping this Masters tournament will mark his long overdue comeback. Wood’s last Masters victory came in 2005.

"This is now three straight majors I've been in the mix, so it's good stuff," he added. "I feel like I've played my way back into the tournament. It felt very good to be out there doing what I'm doing."