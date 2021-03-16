Tiger Woods to return to virtual golf course with 2K partnership

Tiger Woods will be back on golf fans’ screens soon – at least when they turn on their consoles or PCs.

Woods agreed to an exclusive, long-term partnership with 2K, which gives the video game company the right to use his name and likeness and appear exclusively in the PGA Tour 2K franchise, which launched in 2020 when Justin Thomas appeared on the cover.

"I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I’ve found the right partners to make it happen," Woods said in a news release. "I’m honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together."

The financial terms of the deal were not revealed.

Woods will be an executive director and consultant with PGA Tour 2K. The company is also partnering with his TGR Foundation, which helps provide students with STEM classes and access to other programs to help with their education.

"In golf, there is no bigger icon than Tiger Woods. Like the rest of the world, we were saddened to hear of his recent accident, and we wish him a full and smooth recovery," 2K President David Ismailer said in a statement. "We have been eager to announce our partnership with Tiger, whose legendary career has transcended the sport. We are thrilled to have him join our PGA TOUR 2K series as an Executive Director."

Woods has been noticeably missing from the video game world after his partnership with EA Sports ended in 2013. EA Sports created a golf game around Woods starting in 1998.

Rory McIlroy replaced Woods as the face of the video game franchise in 2015. EA Sports didn’t make a golf video game after that.

2K released the first PGA Tour video game years last year with Thomas on the cover.

It’s unclear whether Woods will appear as a downloadable character in PGA Tour 2K21 or whether the company will wait to put him on the cover of PGA Tour 2K22.

The announcement comes as Woods continues to recover from injuries sustained in a car wreck last month in Los Angeles. Police are still investigating the crash.