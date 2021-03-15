Justin Thomas reveals Tiger Woods' advice ahead of The Players Championship victory

Justin Thomas revealed Tiger Woods was giving him some tips ahead of his victory at The Players Championship on Sunday as the golf legend continues to recover from his horrific car crash last month.

Thomas won the event by one stroke over challengers Lee Westwood, Brian Harman, Bryson DeChambeau and Paul Casey. He finished 14-under par for the entire event, including a final round 68.

In his postgame interview, Thomas thanked Woods for his support.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I was replaying what Tiger told me a lot in my head. He likes to give me a lot of grief, especially when he's not here, and, like Bryson said, we're all pulling for him, and I'm so glad to hear everything has been going well with him," Thomas said, via Sky Sports.

He said that he wished Woods was playing in the tournament so he can give him the business over the victory, remarking on the competitive nature between the two golfers.

"Part of me wishes he was here so I could rub it in his face a little bit more. But no, I'm happy and I hope he's happy, and I always appreciate his help. He told me just to stay patient. There's been a lot of other stuff, but it's between us, and it's great," Thomas said.

FORENSIC EXPERTS QUESTION TIGER WOODS CRASH PROBE AFTER NEW FINDING

"He's so nice to myself and Bryson and so many guys out here that if you would have told us when we were 15, 20 years old that Tiger Woods was texting us the night before we have a chance to win the tournament trying to inspire us, that's pretty cool."

Woods has been in the hospital since suffering significant leg injuries in a single-car crash in late February.

Authorities are still investigating, focusing on the black box in the 2021 Genesis SUV Woods was driving at the time. Authorities in Los Angeles have been adamant about the wreck being "purely" an "accident." Forensic experts expressed their dismay about the investigation in an interview with USA Today.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department told the newspaper: "LASD is not releasing any further information at this time. The traffic collision investigation is ongoing and traffic investigators continue to work to determine the cause of the collision."