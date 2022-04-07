Tiger Woods talks treatment before second round of the Masters: 'Just basically freezing myself to death'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiger Woods made his epic return to the Masters Thursday for the first time since he suffered devastating leg injuries in a 2021 car crash.

Woods finished the first round at Augusta National Golf Club shooting a 71 and finishing 1-under par.

After his opening round, Woods appeared on Masters Radio on SiriusXM to discuss the treatment he plans to undergo in the hours before he tees off for the second round of the tournament on Friday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Lots of treatment, lots of ice, lots of ice baths, just you know basically freezing myself to death," Woods said. "That's just part of the deal. Getting all the swelling out as best we possibly can and getting … warmed up, activated, and explosive for the next day."

"Those are two totally different ends of the spectrum. You know most sports if you're not feeling very good you get a teammate to pass it off to, and they can kind of shelter the load. Or in football, you get one day a week," Woods added. "Here, we got four straight days. There's no one who's gonna shoulder the load besides me, and I gotta figure out a way to do it."

Woods saved par 13 times, had three birdies, and bogeyed twice in his first full round at a major event in about 17 months.

LIVE COVERAGE: 2022 MASTERS

He shot a 36 on the front nine, a 35 on the back nine – and wrapped the 18th hole with par. As he walked to the green at the 18th hole, he received a big standing ovation.

Woods had shades of his old self with birdies on the sixth, 13th, and 16th holes. He fist-pumped after nailing the birdie on 16.

Woods said he just went out there and played despite having a terrible warmup session.

"I forgot whatever I did on the range," Woods said. "I'm only three back and right where I need to be."

Woods last competed in an event in 2021 at the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My team has been incredible at getting me into this position so that I can compete," Woods added. "I'll take it from there, I know how to play. I just gotta get out there where I can play."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report