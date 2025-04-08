Tiger Woods teams up with Augusta National to build par-3 course at the Patch

Tiger Woods will always be a part of the lore of the Masters.

The legendary athlete has won the major five times, including in 2019, when he shocked the world with his 15th major golf title. Whether he ever wins another major again is still up for discussion, but Woods’ mark on Augusta, Georgia, will go beyond anything he did on the course.

Woods will design a nine-hole, par-3 course at a renovated municipal course that, for nearly 100 years, had been an affordable alternative for golfers seeking to get into the private Augusta National. The renovation is being funded by Augusta National Golf Club.

Woods’ foundation will also build an educational center for local public students.

"We also recognize the importance of deepening Tiger’s legacy in Augusta and with the Masters, and this we felt was an enduring way that we could be forever connected with Tiger and all he’s done at the Masters and now all that he’s going to be doing in this community," Augusta National Chairman Fred Riley said.

The Augusta Municipal Golf Course is known as the Patch, named for the vegetable gardens that was once near the property. It closed at the end of December for a 15-month renovation project.

The par-3 course will be known as the Loop at the Patch in honor of the Augusta National caddies who gathered there to play golf.

"It's a momentous day for all of us at the TGR Foundation to be able to have this moment, to be able to do this in conjunction with Augusta," Woods said in prerecorded remarks on Monday, "and to do something at a place that has meant so much to me in my lifetime."

Riley vowed to keep the prices at the municipal course affordable.

"I can promise you that the word ‘affordability’ will continue to be the watchword. We realized that this is an asset for the community and everyone in the community," he said.

Woods will not be playing the Masters this year. He suffered an Achilles injury that will take some time to recover from.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.