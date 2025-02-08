Tiger Woods to play in Genesis Invitational, marking return to competition for first time since British Open

For the first time since the British Open in July, Tiger Woods is back in action on a golf course.

Woods, 49, committed Friday to playing 18 holes at the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines.

It will be the first time Woods will be competing since he had a microdiscectomy in September to alleviate pain in his legs. It was the sixth surgery he has undergone on his lower back.

It is also the first time Woods will be playing since the loss of his mother, Kultida Woods, who died Tuesday at the age of 80.

Normally, the Genesis Invitational is at the Riviera Country Club, but the tournament was moved to Torrey Pines due to the wildfires that devastated the Los Angeles community.

Woods has had a lot of success during his illustrious career at Torrey Pines, with eight wins on the public course alongside the Pacific Ocean.

Torrey Pines is the course where Woods last finished in the top 10 at a PGA Tour event, when he was in a tie for ninth at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2020.

There is no cut at the Genesis Invitational, meaning Woods will be walking for all four days no matter his performance.

The last time Woods played four rounds was at last year’s Masters, when he broke the tournament record for most cuts made at the prestigious major with his 24th consecutive cut made.

Woods missed the cut at the other three major tournaments he played in.

The 15-time major champion has been competing in the indoor TGL league, which debuted Jan. 7, 2025.

The Genesis Invitational begins Feb. 13 and runs through Feb. 16.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

