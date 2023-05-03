Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

PGA Tour
Published

Patrick Cantlay hires Tiger Woods' longtime caddie Joe LaCava amid uncertainty following ankle surgery

Woods underwent ankle surgery on April 19

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tiger Woods’ longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, will be on the bag for Patrick Cantlay for the foreseeable future just weeks after Woods underwent ankle surgery which put the rest of his 2023 season in doubt. 

Cantlay and LaCava are teaming up at the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina this week. 

Patrick Cantlay consults with caddie Joe LaCava

Patrick Cantlay consults with his caddie for the week, Joe LaCava, at the third hole during the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST at Liberty National Golf Club on Aug. 21, 2021 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

LaCava, who famously caddied for 15-time PGA Tour winner Fred Couples, said he was not "actively looking" for a new gig, but had previously discussed the possibility with Woods. 

TIGER WOODS UNDERGOES PROCEDURE TO TREAT FOOT INJURY; PGA CHAMPIONSHIP STATUS UNKNOWN

"Tiger’s not going to play much going forwards," LaCava said during Tuesday’s practice round at Quail Hollows, via the PGA Tour website. "Obviously he’s not retiring. But he’s going to play two to six tournaments a year."  

Tiger Woods walks with caddie Joe LaCava a the The Genesis Invitational

Joe LaCava, caddie of Tiger Woods, walks on the fifth green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 19, 2023 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Woods, 47, underwent surgery on his right ankle on April 19 to "address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture," an injury sustained during his February 2021 car accident. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Tiger and I have talked about if something were to come up, feel free to do something. 'I know how much you miss it, how much you love caddying.’ And when this opportunity arose, I checked with Tiger. And he said, 'You’re crazy not to take the job, go forward, go win some tournaments, go have a great time,’" LaCava added. 

Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis described the move for LaCava as "full-time." 

Tiger Woods and Joe LaCava walk the green at Augusta National

Tiger Woods shakes hands with caddie Joe LaCava during the continuation of the weather delayed second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Woods' longtime agent Mark Steinberg told ESPN that there was no timetable for his return. 

"Tiger said repeatedly he's going to play a very limited schedule around the majors, his events, the father-son, assuming that everything goes well in the rehab and recovery," Steinberg said. "Joe wants to work, and so I think Tiger got that. We're just moving on."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.