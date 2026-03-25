Vanessa, Kai Trump take in Tiger Woods' return to golf at TGL finals

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Tiger Woods made his return to golf on Tuesday night, participating in the The Golf League (TGL) Finals, and he had a supporting cast in the stands.

His girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, and her daughter, future University of Miami golfer Kai, had front-row seats at SoFi Center to take in the action.

They did not get the result they wanted, as Woods' Jupiter Links, with Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner, lost to Los Angeles Golf Club, with Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood. LAGC made three straight eagles to close out a 9-2 victory in Woods' first competitive golf action in over a year.

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The 15-time major champion and Vanessa Trump have kept their relationship relatively quiet. When they went public last year, Woods asked for privacy.

Both Vanessa and Kai attended the Genesis Invitational last month at Riviera, which Woods hosted. Vanessa and Kai attended other TGL event earlier this month as well, including a match when Kai chatted with Travis Kelce.

A report in July said the two were " very serious," and "wedding bells " could be chiming, but nothing along those lines has been made public.

Woods announced his relationship with Trump, Donald Jr.'s ex-wife, on March 23, 2025.

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts," Woods wrote in his post.

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Woods' son, Charlie, and Vanessa's daughter, Kai, are both competitive golfers. Kai has committed to play at the University of Miami, while Charlie will attend Florida State .

Charlie and Kai played in the same tournament in June.

After his highly publicized divorce from Elin Nordegren, Woods was linked to Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn in the 2010s. He was dating Erica Herman at the time he won the Masters in 2019, but they, too, had a very public breakup that included sexual harassment allegations and an NDA lawsuit filed by Herman.

Woods and Nordegren have appeared to get along in recent years, as they co-parent Charlie and Sam Woods.

One step in Woods' return is complete as he aims to play at the Masters in two weeks. He has yet to commit, but it's tough to imagine Augusta National without the five-time green jacket winner.

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Woods last competed on the PGA Tour in the 2024 Open Championship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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