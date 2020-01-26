Tiger Woods narrowly misses shot from fairway at Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods nearly drained a shot from the fairway Sunday at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Woods was on the par-4 second hole at Torrey Pines when his approach from the fairway dazzled the crowd – not because the ball went in but because he narrowly missed sinking the shot. Woods’ ball appeared to go into the hole and popped out at the last minute.

The reigning Masters champion had to tap-in for birdie.

Woods and the rest of the field was chasing Jon Rahm at the start of the final round.

He shot a 69 in the first round, a 71 in the second round and a 69 in the third round. He started Sunday with a bogey on the first hole followed by the birdie.

He was make par on the third, fourth and fifth hole failing to gain on any of the leaders ahead of him.

Marc Leishman, Brandt Snedeker, Ryan Palmer, Bubba Watson and Rahm were among the leaders in the final round of the tournament.

Justin Rose, the Farmers Insurance Open’s defending champion, missed the cut.