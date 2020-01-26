Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Golf
Published

Tiger Woods narrowly misses shot from fairway at Farmers Insurance Open

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 26

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 26 are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com

Tiger Woods nearly drained a shot from the fairway Sunday at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Woods was on the par-4 second hole at Torrey Pines when his approach from the fairway dazzled the crowd – not because the ball went in but because he narrowly missed sinking the shot. Woods’ ball appeared to go into the hole and popped out at the last minute.

HERBERT WINS 1ST EUROPEAN TOUR TITLE ON AUSTRALIA DAY

The reigning Masters champion had to tap-in for birdie.

Woods and the rest of the field was chasing Jon Rahm at the start of the final round.

He shot a 69 in the first round, a 71 in the second round and a 69 in the third round. He started Sunday with a bogey on the first hole followed by the birdie.

NICKLAUS TURNS 80 AND REMAINS A PART OF GOLF'S CONVERSATIONS

He was make par on the third, fourth and fifth hole failing to gain on any of the leaders ahead of him.

Marc Leishman, Brandt Snedeker, Ryan Palmer, Bubba Watson and Rahm were among the leaders in the final round of the tournament.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Justin Rose, the Farmers Insurance Open’s defending champion, missed the cut.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_