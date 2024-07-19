Tiger Woods misses the cut at British Open for third straight time at a major this year

For just the second time in his career, Tiger Woods has missed the cut three consecutive times at a major.

The 15-time major championship winner shot a 77 on Friday at Royal Troon, ending his first two days 14-over par.

Woods, 48, only notched one birdie in his round Friday with any chance at making the cut vanishing after a double bogey on the second hole.

Woods played in all four major tournaments this season for the first time since 2019. He only made the cut at The Masters, where he set a record for playing into the weekend at Augusta for the 24th consecutive time.

The next time fans will see Woods on a golf course will be in December at his unofficial Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas and later at the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie.

Earlier in the week, Colin Montgomerie suggested Woods should call it a career after his performance at the U.S. Open, but the legend has no plans to retire yet.

"I’ll play as long as I can play and I feel like I still can win the event."

The 82-time PGA Tour winner only played one major in 2023 after playing in three in 2022. Questions about his health have followed him since the February 2021 car crash that nearly cost him his right leg. But Woods insists he is in good physical shape.

"I’d like to have played more, but I just wanted to be sure that I was able to play the majors championships this year. I got a lot of time off to get better, which has been the case all year." Woods said, via The Washington Post.

"I’ve gotten better even though my results really haven’t shown it. But physically I’ve gotten better, which is great, so, just need to keep progressing like that and then eventually start playing more competitively and start getting into the competitive flow again."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

