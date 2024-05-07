Expand / Collapse search
The PGA Championship

Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka headline PGA Championship field that includes all top 100 world ranking players

Tiger Woods won the PGA Championship at Valhalla in 2000

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Tiger Woods will be making another appearance at a major this season after the PGA of America released the official field for the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla next week.

Woods, who won the major three times, is returning to Louisville, Kentucky, where he famously won his second-straight PGA Championship and fifth major in 2000 after beating Bob May in a playoff. 

Tiger Woods at round 2 of masters

Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the 18th green during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia.  (Warren Little/Getty Images)

It follows the news that Woods accepted a special exemption to play in the upcoming U.S. Open tournament in June after coming off a disappointing finish at the Masters last month. 

Joining him will be Rory McIlroy, who won his second PGA Championship at Valhalla in 2014. This year will mark the golf course’s fourth time hosting the major. 

Brooks Koepka will also be there looking to defend his title after winning the major for the third time at Oak Hill last year. 

Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods on the green

Brooks Koepka of the United States and Tiger Woods of the United States look on from the 18th during the first round of The Memorial Tournament on July 16, 2020 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

In addition to Koepka, LIV Golf will be represented by 16 players this year, down from last year’s 18 who entered the field. 

The concern surrounding LIV Golf players qualifying for major championships reached a boiling point for Phil Mickelson this week. He sent a stark warning about the future of golf in a since-deleted post on X. 

"Maybe some LIV players won’t be missed. But what if NONE of the LIV players played? Would they be missed? What about next year when more great players join? Or the following year? At some point they will care and will have to answer to sponsors and television," Mickelson wrote, via The Associated Press. 

Phil Mickelson at a LIV Golf tournament

Captain Phil Mickelson of HyFlyers GC looks on from the 11th green during Day Two of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on October 21, 2023 in Doral, Florida.  (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

But the PGA Championship, at least for this year, will maintain its reputation for having the strongest field of the four majors. 

Seven of the LIV players invited means this year’s field will have the entire top 100 in the world ranking at Valhalla Golf Club from May 16-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.