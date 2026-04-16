Tiger Woods' attorney fights subpoena for prescription drug records in DUI case: reports

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After prosecutors said a subpoena will be issued later this month for Tiger Woods' prescription drug records, his attorney is fighting against it.

Woods was arrested for driving under the influence after taking field sobriety tests following a two-vehicle crash in which his Range Rover turned onto its driver's side.

A court filing showed that a subpoena will be issued to "seek copies of any and all prescription medication on file" for Woods from Jan. 1 through March 27, the date of his car crash and arrest.

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Woods' attorney, Douglas Duncan, wrote in a motion that the subpoena goes against Woods' constitutional rights to privacy.

"This right is admittedly not absolute should the State show the relevance of the records to its criminal investigation and thus warrant intrusion into Mr. Woods' privacy," Duncan wrote, via ESPN.

Duncan also requested a hearing to determine whether prosecutors should be allowed to obtain the records.

Woods told law enforcement prior to the field sobriety tests that he underwent seven back surgeries and "over 20 operations on his leg." He told law enforcement that "I take a few" prescription medications. In 2021, he got into a wreck that resulted in serious leg injuries that kept him off the golf course for the entire year.

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He also mentioned that his ankle was fused and he walks with a limp due to the injuries. Due to the nature of his injuries, authorities made him do a field sobriety test sitting down. He blew "triple-zeroes," authorities said, but "lethargic" movements warranted exercises anyway.

Woods participated in four exercises before a deputy placed him in handcuffs. The deputy stated she believed Woods was under an "unknown substance."

It was the second time Woods was arrested for driving under the influence. He had been taken into custody in 2017.

It is believed that Woods is currently in Switzerland seeking treatment.

"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery," Woods said in a statement posted to social media on the Tuesday after the crash.

"I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time."

Woods was granted permission on April 1 to travel out of the country "to enter into comprehensive impatient treatment."

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Woods was charged with driving under the influence, property damage, refusal to submit to testing, and careless driving. He pleaded not guilty and waived his arraignment, demanding a trial with a jury.