Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tiger Woods
Published

Tiger Woods appears to hand Justin Thomas a tampon after outdriving him at Genesis Invitational

Woods shot a 2-under, 69 on Thursday

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods is back playing competitive golf, and he’s having fun while doing it. 

Woods played in his first competitive round in seven months on Thursday at the Genesis Invitational, shooting a 2-under, 69 to end the day five strokes back of the leaders. 

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas walk across the ninth hole during the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 16, 2023, in Pacific Palisades, California.

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas walk across the ninth hole during the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 16, 2023, in Pacific Palisades, California. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Woods played alongside Rory McIlroy and his good friend Justin Thomas on Thursday, and cameras appear to have caught Woods poking fun at his younger playing partner. 

TIGER WOODS NOT READY TO BE DUBBED A CEREMONIAL GOLFER: ‘I’M PLAYING TO WIN’

On the ninth tee, Woods outdrove Thomas, going 323 yards off the tee to Thomas’ 313. 

And the 47-year-old let the 29-year-old know about it.

After the round, McIlroy – who shot a 4-under, 67 – said he was going to put some work in at the range after Woods outdrove throughout. 

"I'm going to go work on the range. I put my driver up a click in loft at the start of the week, I might have to turn it back down again," McIlroy said, according to USA Today Sports. "I don't like him hitting it by me."

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas at the Genesis Invitational on Feb. 16, 2023. 

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas at the Genesis Invitational on Feb. 16, 2023.  (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Woods finished his day on Thursday with a bang, sinking birdie putts on the final three holes, and will enter round two tied with 16 other golfers at 2-under par. 

"I didn't want to be the idiot host to miss it right in front of everybody after I just went birdie-birdie," Woods said of his birdie putt on No. 18, according to ESPN. "It was a great round."

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas look on at the eighth hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational on Feb. 16, 2023.

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas look on at the eighth hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational on Feb. 16, 2023. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Max Homa and Keith Mitchell sit atop the leaderboard at 5-under, with Jon Rahm, Matt Kuchar and Collin Morikawa not far behind.

Woods will tee off at 10:24 a.m. ET on Friday alongside Thomas and McIlroy. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.