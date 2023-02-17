Tiger Woods appears to hand Justin Thomas a tampon after outdriving him at Genesis Invitational

Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods is back playing competitive golf, and he’s having fun while doing it.

Woods played in his first competitive round in seven months on Thursday at the Genesis Invitational, shooting a 2-under, 69 to end the day five strokes back of the leaders.

Woods played alongside Rory McIlroy and his good friend Justin Thomas on Thursday, and cameras appear to have caught Woods poking fun at his younger playing partner.

TIGER WOODS NOT READY TO BE DUBBED A CEREMONIAL GOLFER: ‘I’M PLAYING TO WIN’

On the ninth tee, Woods outdrove Thomas, going 323 yards off the tee to Thomas’ 313.

And the 47-year-old let the 29-year-old know about it.

After the round, McIlroy – who shot a 4-under, 67 – said he was going to put some work in at the range after Woods outdrove throughout.

"I'm going to go work on the range. I put my driver up a click in loft at the start of the week, I might have to turn it back down again," McIlroy said, according to USA Today Sports. "I don't like him hitting it by me."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Woods finished his day on Thursday with a bang, sinking birdie putts on the final three holes, and will enter round two tied with 16 other golfers at 2-under par.

"I didn't want to be the idiot host to miss it right in front of everybody after I just went birdie-birdie," Woods said of his birdie putt on No. 18, according to ESPN. "It was a great round."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Max Homa and Keith Mitchell sit atop the leaderboard at 5-under, with Jon Rahm, Matt Kuchar and Collin Morikawa not far behind.

Woods will tee off at 10:24 a.m. ET on Friday alongside Thomas and McIlroy.