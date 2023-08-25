Expand / Collapse search
Throwback clip of John Smoltz getting hit by a pitch prompts roast from ex-Braves teammate Chipper Jones

The Braves have used the special edition four-man booth twice this year

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Jeff Francoeur typically handles television analyst duties during the team's broadcasts on Bally Sports. But, this week he was joined by a trio of former Braves and Hall of Famers — John Smoltz, Tom Glavine and Larry "Chipper" Jones.

Sequels are usually difficult to pull off successfully, but the second edition of the Braves' four-man booth created some more fun moments. In June, the Braves unveiled what has affectionately become known as the "Legends Booth" for a game. 

At one point during the broadcast in the series finale against the Mets, Chipper introduced a vintage clip of Smoltz getting hit by a pitch. Smoltz fell to the ground in apparent agony, which prompted some hilarious commentary from his former teammate.

Jeff Francoeur, John Smoltz, Tom Glavine, and Chipper Jones in the Braves broadcasting booth

Former players, from left, Jeff Francoeur, John Smoltz, Tom Glavine and Chipper Jones pose for during the game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets at Truist Park on Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. (Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)

Right before the flashback video of Smoltz getting plunked, the broadcast showed a replay from earlier in the week of Mets slugger Pete Alonso getting hitting in the back by a pitch from Bryce Elder. 

They then cut to the video of Smoltz getting hit in the back by a pitch from Mark Thompson in 1996 during a game against the Colorado Rockies.

Smoltz's former teammates were not impressed by his apparent low pain tolerance.

Smoltz argued that the baseball hit him in the kidney, but that did not stop Jones from roasting him. "Does the tuna! So, this is what the tuna looks like," Jones said as the other former Braves players laughed.

"Hey, there was no tuna," Smoltz protested. "It was just having a hard time breathing at that point."

"This is how my 6-year-old would have taken one," Jones responded, prompting more chuckles.

Former Braves players in the broadcast booth

Former players Jeff Francoeur, John Smoltz, Tom Glavine and Chipper Jones laugh while on the air at Truist Park on Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. (Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)

"Oh, here we go," Smoltz said. "Here we go."

"I’ve been waiting my whole life for that one," Jones joked.

Smoltz managed to stay in the game after he was hit by the pitch. He struck out 10 batters, helping lift the Braves to victory.

Chipper Jones and John Smoltz celebrate

Chipper Jones and John Smoltz of the Braves celebrate winning their 13th consecutive division title on Sept. 24, 2004, at Turner Field in Atlanta. (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Baseball fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to sound off on Smoltz's agonizing reaction.

One user called for a reunion of Jeff Francoeur and the three Hall of Famers in the broadcast booth.

Smoltz is set to return to the Bally Sports broadcast booth in September during the Braves' series against the Phillies

Smoltz won the 1995 World Series with the Braves. He had stints as a starting pitcher and a closer, leading the National League in saves in 2002. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.