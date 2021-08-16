This new NFL taunting penalty is ridiculous

The NFL has stated taunting penalties will be a point of emphasis this season and we may have caught a glimpse of just how bad it could get as Indianapolis Colts running back Benny LeMay got hit with a taunting penalty during the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

LeMay ran up the middle during the third quarter, carrying defenders with him for 14 yards. After getting the first down and then some, he was understandably excited and jumped up as he flexed, but there was nothing excessive in what he did.

But, of course, he was hit with a flag for taunting.

LeMay seemed excited about making a big play and it got erased by the official looking to crack down on something that isn’t even a problem.