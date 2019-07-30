Horse dies at Del Mar racetrack, 3rd in 2 weeks

A racehorse died Monday at San Diego's Del Mar racetrack, becoming the third fatality since the track opened two weeks ago.

The 3-year-old filly, Bowl of Soul, was euthanized after suffering an injury during practice, The Los Angeles Times reported.

“She was working well and she was coming into the turn and went to switch leads when she suffered a rare twist of a hind ankle,” trainer Bob Baffert said. “You just can’t predict these things happening. You work so hard to keep them healthy. It’s so tough on everybody.”

“We would have done whatever it took to save her,” he added, according to The Times.

2 HORSES KILLED AT DEL MAR IN COLLISION DURING TRAINING

Two other horses died when one turned sharply and ran headfirst into the other during a practice on July 18. Both horses died instantly of broken necks.

Baffert also trained one of those horses.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Del Mar had the safest record of any major racetrack last year and has had no deaths in any of the 82 races so far this meet, according to The Times.