Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WWE
Published

The Undertaker leers at shark after it approaches wife at beach

Former WWE superstars were by the beach when the shark approached

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

WWE legend The Undertaker and his wife, known in pro wrestling as Michelle McCool, had a frightening experience while near crystal clear blue waters on Sunday afternoon.

McCool, whose real name is Michelle Calaway, posted several videos to her Twitter account showing a nurse shark swimming in shallow waters where she was. She said she called her husband to come check it out.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Undertake in 2009

The Undertaker makes his way to the ring for his match with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25 at the Reliant Stadium on April 5, 2009 in Houston. (Bob Levey/WireImage)

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, came over to the water and, with his 6-feet-10-inch frame, leered at the shark. The shark would swim away as the "Deadman" got into the water.

"I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this ‘vegetation’ looked a lot like a shark," McCool tweeted. "So, I text hubby @undertaker … kinda digging that last picture A LOT."

Michelle McCool at the Alamodome

Michelle McCool reacts during WWE Royal Rumble at the Alamodome on Jan. 28, 2023 in San Antonio. (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

JOHN CENA'S CALL TO BRING WRESTLEMANIA TO LONDON GETS SUPPORT FROM BRITISH MP

In the video, McCool added: "Guess I wasn’t big enough to scare him away but you are."

The Undertaker and McCool both had incredible runs in the WWE. The Undertaker is considered to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all-time and wrapped his career as a seven-time WWE world champion. McCool was a two-time women’s champion and two-time Divas champion before she retired from pro wrestling.

The Undertaker in Texas

Professional wrestler The Undertaker walks on stage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Echopark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Logan Riely/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two have been married since 2010.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.