The 2018 World Cup is only one year away!

On June 14, 2018, Russia will take to the field at theLuzhniki Stadium. The referee will blow his whistle, a ball will be kicked and the 2018 World Cup will be underway.

One year from today.

Incredibly, we are already three years removed from the 2014 World Cup, where James Rodriguez and his band of dancing Colombians became darlings, Brazil were embarrassed, John Brooks got the United States revenge on Ghana, Mexicans screamed "no era penal" and Germany were crowned champions of the world. It was an amazing tournament, but we are already well on our way to the next World Cup.

Two teams, Brazil and Iran, have already qualified, along with host Russia. In the next five months, 29 more teams will book their tickets to the world's biggest sporting event. Millions of people will hold their breath in December at the World Cup draw, praying their country avoids the Group of Death. Hundreds of thousands will book their trips to follow their teams to Russia. The billions around the world will tune in over the course of one magical month to see who will be crowned the newest World Cup champion.

And it all starts on year from today on FOX.

Let the countdown begin.

