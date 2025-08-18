Expand / Collapse search
Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech loses new running back Quinten Joyner for 2025 season with torn ACL

Joyner was expected to handle the majority of carries for the No. 23-ranked Red Raiders

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
A promising Texas Tech football player will have to wait until 2026 to get back on the field.

Quinten Joyner, who transferred to the Red Raiders after two years at USC, suffered a non-contact injury during the team’s scrimmage on Saturday. Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire confirmed on his podcast what the team feared – Joyner tore his ACL. 

Texas Tech, ranked No. 23 this preseason, will now be without the man expected to work the lion’s share of carries in the backfield this year. 

Quinten Joyner runs on practice

Quinten Joyner runs the ball during the Texas Tech football team's spring game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. (IMAGN)

Joyner was a four-star recruit who went out to California instead of staying in his native Texas, where he had some offers. He tallied 478 rushing yards with four total touchdowns last season for the Trojans, where he mainly backed up Woody Marks. 

Heading over to Texas Tech offered him a better opportunity to get playing time, while also returning closer to home. 

But now McGuire is going to have to focus on Cameron Dickey and J’Koby Williams, the other two running backs on the depth chart who need to step up in place of Joyner. 

"I hate it so much for him, just because of how well he has done in the spring, summer and camp," McGuire said about Joyner. "He has really come in here and been a pro, and we’ve asked him to do a lot of stuff that he hasn’t done before. …He’s really taken to it, so it’s unfortunate."

Quinten Joyner runs at practice

Texas Tech's Quinten Joyner goes through a drill during spring football practice, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at the Womble Football Center (IMAGN)

Given how much of a factor Joyner was expected to be in the Red Raiders’ offense, it will be interesting to see how they are ranked with one week before the season is set to begin. 

Texas Tech is looking to improve on its 8-5 record from a year ago under McGuire. The Big 12 doesn’t have a pre-determined winner, with Arizona State (No. 11), Kansas State (No. 17) and Iowa State (No. 21) alongside Texas Tech in terms of teams in the top 25. 

But injuries are a cruel reality for football, and McGuire’s squad will have to have a next-man-up mentality after losing Joyner for the year. 

Quinten Joyner takes questions

Quinten Joyner attends the Texas Tech football team's local media day, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. (IMAGN)

The Red Raiders begin their 2025 season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Aug. 30. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

