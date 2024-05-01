Expand / Collapse search
Texas rep reiterates 'simple' stance when it comes to women's sports

Several states, including Texas, have refused to adopt Biden's Title IX changes

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, on Wednesday made clear there was no shot the state would adopt the Biden administration’s Title IX changes.

Fallon made his remarks on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich," expressing his overwhelming support for Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to forgo the changes. 

Abbott, in a letter sent to the White House Monday, rebuked the Biden administration's expansion of Title IX protections to safeguard "gender identity."

Pat Fallon in February 2023

U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, questions a witness during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on the U.S. southern border in the Rayburn House Office Building Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"Women’s sports, ready, wait for it — in Texas, we keep things simple — are for women. And if you’re a dude, and you want to pretend you’re a woman, again, free country, knock yourself out on the sidewalk, but you’re not going to join women’s sports teams.

"We’re not going to subject those women to having you change, with all your nakedness, and violate their privacy, their right to privacy. And how ‘bout this? Their right to compete."

Person holding transgender flag

Texas is among states that have chosen not to adopt Title IX changes. (Adobe Stock)

RILEY GAINES SLAMS NEW TITLE IX PROTECTIONS AS THE 'MOST ANTI-WOMAN' PURSUIT OF THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

While the administration’s new rules broadly protect against discrimination based on sex, they do not offer guidance for transgender athletes, but many Republican-led states argue that they could be interpreted that way.

President Biden speaks

The Biden administration enacted the Title IX changes in April. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Texas is not alone in oppsing the Title IX updates. State officials from Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia and elsewhere have expressed intentions to legally challenge the federal government about enacting the protections. 

Fox News' Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.