Texas rep reiterates 'simple' stance when it comes to women's sports

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, on Wednesday made clear there was no shot the state would adopt the Biden administration’s Title IX changes.

Fallon made his remarks on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich," expressing his overwhelming support for Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to forgo the changes.

Abbott, in a letter sent to the White House Monday, rebuked the Biden administration's expansion of Title IX protections to safeguard "gender identity."

"Women’s sports, ready, wait for it — in Texas, we keep things simple — are for women. And if you’re a dude, and you want to pretend you’re a woman, again, free country, knock yourself out on the sidewalk, but you’re not going to join women’s sports teams.

"We’re not going to subject those women to having you change, with all your nakedness, and violate their privacy, their right to privacy. And how ‘bout this? Their right to compete."

While the administration’s new rules broadly protect against discrimination based on sex, they do not offer guidance for transgender athletes, but many Republican-led states argue that they could be interpreted that way.

Texas is not alone in oppsing the Title IX updates. State officials from Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia and elsewhere have expressed intentions to legally challenge the federal government about enacting the protections.

Fox News' Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report.