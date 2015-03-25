Texas receiver charged with assault leaving Longhorns, granted unconditional release

Texas wide receiver Cayleb Jones has been released five months after he was accused of punching a Longhorns tennis player and breaking his jaw.

Coach Mack Brown on Wednesday night said Jones has been given an unconditional release and wished him well.

The sophomore's father, Robert Jones, said it's best for his son to get a fresh start and transfer. The family didn't immediately say where Jones will attend school.

Jones was charged with felony aggravated assault after a February incident involving an ex-girlfriend and her male friend. The charge was later reduced to a misdemeanor.

Jones last month was reinstated to the Longhorns but faced missing the season opener against New Mexico State as punishment. He played in 11 games as a backup last season.