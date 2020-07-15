Texas Rangers: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook

The Texas Rangers will be an interesting team to keep an eye in the pandemic-shortened season.

Joey Gallo, who tested positive for the coronavirus, is expected to play and he has come into his own over the last couple of seasons. Gallo was injured for most of 2019 but still managed to hit 22 home runs. He’s had two seasons of 40 or more home runs earlier in his career, as well.

Gallo is the best and most important player in the Rangers’ lineup, and if he’s healthy, Texas could at least spoil some other teams’ playoff hopes. Texas also returns Rougned Odor, who hit 30 homers last season, and Shin-Soo Choo, who batted .265 and hit 24 homers last season.

As for the rotation, Texas hopes that Corey Kluber still has some juice left in him. The team inked the two-time American League Cy Young winner in the offseason. He only appeared in seven games for the Cleveland Indians in 2020 but could add that veteran assurance they need.

The Rangers also signed Kyle Gibson and Jordan Lyles.

There’s no doubt that the American League West is extremely difficult to win in. The Rangers are unlikely to pull off any upsets, but due to the circumstances of the 2020 season, they could be one of the teams who sneak in.

It would also be great for the Rangers to win in their new ballpark. The team is set to play at the new Globe Life Park in Arlington. Having a winning season would definitely have something for the fans to look forward to, should they be allowed to return to the stadium in 2021.

Through 60 games in 2020, the Rangers were 32-28.

2019 finish: 4th AL West

2019 record: 78-84

Manager: Chris Woodward

Projected Starters

C: Robinson Chirinos

1B: Todd Frazier

2B: Rougned Odor

3B: Isiah Kiner-Falefa

SS: Elvis Andrus

OF: Willie Calhoun

OF: Danny Santana

OF: Joey Gallo

DH: Shin-Soo Cho

Projected Rotation/Closer

SP: Lance Lynn

SP: Corey Kluber

SP: Mike Minor

SP: Kyle Gibson

SP: Jordan Lyles

CL: Jose Leclerc

