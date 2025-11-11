Texas man charged with multiple crimes for allegedly targeting Louisville coach Jeff Brohm, court records show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A grand jury indicted Texas resident Brian S. Mandel over alleged threats directed at Louisville football head coach Jeff Brohm, his family, quarterback Miller Moss and others.

The Louisville Courier Journal, citing court documents, reported that Mandel was indicted on multiple counts of second-degree terroristic threatening and a separate count of attempted extortion.

A Jefferson Circuit Court judge issued a warrant for Mandel's arrest. As of Tuesday evening, he had not been taken into custody. Court records show that his bond was set at $100,000.

The alleged extortion charge stems from Mandel possibly attempting to "obtain property of a value of $10,000 or more" from Moss by "threatening to inflict bodily injury," according to court filings.

Louisville offensive coordinator Brian Brohm, Jeff's relative, was among those who were allegedly targeted by Mandel. A copy of the indictment stated that the threats were made between Nov. 8 and 9.

The Cardinals suffered an overtime defeat to the California Golden Bears on Saturday in Louisville.

An unnamed university police officer is listed as the complaining witness. A motive for the alleged crimes remains unclear. A detailed narrative was also not included in the indictment.

An athletics department spokesperson said the university will remain in communication with authorities throughout the investigation. "We commend law enforcement for their swift and decisive action in addressing this matter," a statement from the media relations department read. "Threats of violence have no place in our community or in sports, and we will continue to work closely with authorities to ensure a safe environment for all."

"The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community remain our highest priority," the statement continued. "Our student athletes and coaches deserve to compete, learn, and grow without fear. We are committed to supporting them and reinforcing the values of respect, integrity, and accountability that define our program."

Pending an arrest, Mandel is set to be arraigned Nov. 17.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.