Texas Tech football coach takes swipe at Notre Dame's independent status

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Tech Red Raiders football coach Joey McGuire took a swipe at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s independent status following their win over the BYU Cougars on Saturday.

McGuire gave credit to BYU for moving from an independent school to the Big 12 Conference in recent years.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I have so much respect for BYU. I do," McGuire told reporters at his postgame press conference. "I was really excited whenever they joined the Big 12 because I think that they carry a lot of weight and a lot of respect. I think that I have a lot of respect for them entering a conference and not playing an independent schedule like other people — y’all already know who that is.

"So, I have a lot of respect for that. I mean, they’re earning their right just like everybody, but a couple of people in the nation are earning their right through conference play and playing in some really tough places."

Notre Dame and the UConn Huskies are the only two schools that play an independent schedule. The Fighting Irish have been independent for all but one year – 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic affected the entire landscape of sports.

OLE MISS HC LANE KIFFIN DEFENDS TEXAS A&M, QUESTIONS WHY AGGIES AREN'T NO. 1

This year, the No. 10 Fighting Irish have played three ranked opponents and are 1-2 in those games. They have another ranked opponent on their schedule in No. 24 Pittsburgh.

No. 8 Texas Tech has only played two ranked opponents so far this season and blew out both of them.

Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman was asked about McGuire’s comments. He didn’t lean into the drama, saying he was just focused on the team’s game against the Panthers.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The next round of the College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night.