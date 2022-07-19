Texas indoor football game erupts into chaos as fight breaks out, escalates into stands

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An indoor football league game in Texas erupted into chaos Saturday as a brawl broke out between the two teams and players started fighting some fans in the stands.

The incident occurred during a game between the Dallas Prime, of the Texas United Football league, and the West Texas Warbirds, of the Arena Football Association. Video showed the fight taking place behind one of the end zones, and players could be seen battling into the locker room and some fighting fans in the stands.

Tate Smith, who coaches the Warbirds, told the Odessa American that player ejections initially started the brawl, and interactions from both sides leading into the locker room escalated tensions.

"We were told by the officials that if there were any problems on the field that players would be ejected," Smith said. "That’s what happened, and it carried over after the game was finished. That team hadn’t lost in more than two years, and we handled them pretty good."

The Warbirds also released a statement on Sunday in the aftermath of the brawl.

"What happened last night was embarrassing, regrettable, and inexcusable. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, we are unable to provide many details. We are fully cooperating with Ector County Sheriffs Office, as well as Odessa Police. We are confident that once details emerge many items will be cleared up," the Warbirds said.

According to CBS Austin, the Ector County Sheriff’s Department made no arrests that night, but an investigation was ongoing into a person who hit a player with a chair.

"No matter where fault, blame, or culpability lies, we owe the people of the Permian Basin an apology," the Warbirds President Leif Kertis added. "You should never be concerned for your safety or your child’s safety at our games. We are taking the appropriate steps to mitigate any possibility of reoccurrence in future seasons by working with the Coliseum and ECSO on improved proactive measures as well as response management."

West Texas won the game 50-6.