Texans' Darius Anderson faces burglary with intent to rape charge after incident in Texas

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested Friday in Texas and faced a serious charge with the team about to open training camp ahead of the start of the 2022 season.

Anderson was charged with burglary with intent to rape after an incident last week in Houston, Harris County court records show. His next court date is set for Wednesday.

"We are aware of the report involving Darius Anderson. We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time," the Texans said in a statement late Monday to Fox News Digital.

Anderson, 24, allegedly broke into the Houston home and pursued a woman into her bathroom and later the woman called police from the bathroom while Anderson left, according to Pro Football Talk.

He's now barred from visiting the victim's home and from possessing a firearm.

He was added to the Texans’ practice squad in December toward the end of the 2021 season. He spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys but never appeared in an NFL game.

Anderson was a standout football player at TCU. He had 768 rushing yards as a sophomore and 598 yards as a junior. In his senior season, Anderson rushed for 823 yards and managed to earn a spot in the Senior Bowl.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys in 2020.