Houston Texans
Published

Texans' Darius Anderson faces burglary with intent to rape charge after incident in Texas

Darius Anderson was a standout player at TCU

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested Friday in Texas and faced a serious charge with the team about to open training camp ahead of the start of the 2022 season.

Anderson was charged with burglary with intent to rape after an incident last week in Houston, Harris County court records show. His next court date is set for Wednesday.

Running back Darius Anderson #6 of the TCU Horned Frogs runs the ball during the first half of the college football game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Nov. 16, 2019 at Jones AT&amp;T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

Running back Darius Anderson #6 of the TCU Horned Frogs runs the ball during the first half of the college football game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Nov. 16, 2019 at Jones AT&amp;T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. (John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

"We are aware of the report involving Darius Anderson. We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time," the Texans said in a statement late Monday to Fox News Digital.

Anderson, 24, allegedly broke into the Houston home and pursued a woman into her bathroom and later the woman called police from the bathroom while Anderson left, according to Pro Football Talk.

HOUSTON TEXANS SETTLE WITH ALL 30 DESHAUN WATSON ACCUSERS

A Houston Texans helmet sits on the sidelines during game featuring the Houston Texans and the New York Jets on Nov. 28, 2021 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A Houston Texans helmet sits on the sidelines during game featuring the Houston Texans and the New York Jets on Nov. 28, 2021 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. (John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He's now barred from visiting the victim's home and from possessing a firearm. 

He was added to the Texans’ practice squad in December toward the end of the 2021 season. He spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys but never appeared in an NFL game.

Anderson was a standout football player at TCU. He had 768 rushing yards as a sophomore and 598 yards as a junior. In his senior season, Anderson rushed for 823 yards and managed to earn a spot in the Senior Bowl.

Running back Darius Anderson #25 from TCU of the North Team during the 2020 Resse's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Jan. 25, 2020 in Mobile, Alabama. The North Team defeated the South Team 34 to 17.

Running back Darius Anderson #25 from TCU of the North Team during the 2020 Resse's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Jan. 25, 2020 in Mobile, Alabama. The North Team defeated the South Team 34 to 17. (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys in 2020.

